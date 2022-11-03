Double Your Investment In Just 10 Years By Investing In This Post Office Savings Scheme | All You Need To Know

WHEN it comes to investment, fixed deposits have always been considered safe bets, owing to their fixed interest rates throughout tenures; a result of their independence from market fluctuations. Along with banks, India Post also offers attractive schemes to people looking to earn dividends on their money.

For people who may not be very well-versed with financial instruments and their functioning, FDs are considered reliable and rising rates of interest are seeing their popularity rise. Post Office Savings Schemes are favourites with people owing to their low initial investment, risk-proof nature and accessibility. One such scheme offers to double the investment in 123 months (10 years and 3 months).

Kisan Viaks Patra (KVP)

The KVP scheme is one of the most lucrative FDs in the market. Under the scheme, with a minimum investment of Rs 1,000, you can earn 7 per cent every year. What is more, is that this amount is compounded annually and there is no ceiling to the amount of investment. Should the need arise, one can also prematurely close the FD account after two years and six months (30 months).

Why FD rates are high

RBI has increased the repo rate several times in the last few months, which has led to banks increasing their FD rates. In turn, this led to the central government hiking the rate for small savings scheme by 0.30 per cent for the third quarter (October–December). This development led to the KVP scheme’s interest rate being raised by 0.10 per cent from its earlier value of 6.9 per cent.

Eligibility

The scheme is open to any individual over the age of 18. It can also be held jointly by three adults or by the guardian of a minor. What is more, this scheme can also be availed by a minor above the age of 10 in their own name. Forms to apply for the scheme are available on India Post’s website as well as in local post offices.