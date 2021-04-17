To apply for an e-PAN card, a customer has to submit his/her Aadhaar card number and don't require any fees for the application.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Permanent Account Number (PAN) card is one of the most important documents needed for many financial functions. It is required to show a PAN card when you are making a transaction of more than Rs 50,000. People who don't have a PAN card can apply for it online and get their e-PAN card in few minutes. To apply for an e-PAN card, a customer has to submit his/her Aadhaar card number and don't require any fees for the application.

Know the step by step process of making a PAN card through the Aadhaar card.

Step 1: Go to e-filing website of Income Tax Department www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

Step 2: Now go to the 'Quick Links' section on the home page and click on 'Instant PAN through Aadhaar'.

Step 3: Then click on the link to 'Get New PAN'. This will take you to the Instant PAN Request webpage.

Step 4: Now confirm by entering your Aadhaar number and captcha code.

Step 5: Now click on Generate Aadhar OTP. You will receive an OTP on the registered mobile number.

Step 6: Enter OTP in the text box and click on 'Validate Aadhaar OTP'. After this, click on the Continue button.

Step 7: Now you will be redirected to the PAN request submission page, here you have to confirm your Aadhaar details and accept the terms and conditions.

Step 8: After this, click on 'Submit PAN Request'.

Step 9: Now after this, an enrollment number will be generated.

Download process

You have to go to the 'Quick Links' section on the homepage of the e-filing website of the Income Tax Department and click on 'Instant PAN through Aadhaar'. After this you click on the 'Check Status / Download PAN' button here. Here you can check the status of your PAN card by entering the Aadhaar number and captcha code. Also you can download your PAN card from here.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan