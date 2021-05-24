Domino's India Data Breach: The company has admitted to the data breach, but said customers' financial information remains safe.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: After Air India, popular pizza delivery chain Domino's India has now fallen prey to a massive data breach. A hacker has allegedly leaked data of around 18 crore customers, including their names, email ids, mobile numbers and locations, on the public domain.

The data breach was first pointed out by a cybersecurity researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia on Twitter. "Data of 18 crore orders of Domino's India have become public. Hacker created a search engine on Dark Web. If you have ever ordered @dominos_india online, your data might be leaked. Data include Name, Email, Mobile, GPS Location etc," Rajaharia tweeted.

News agency PTI quoted Jubilant FoodWorks, which owns Domino's, saying the company had recently experienced a security incident but no financial details of customers have been breached.

"Jubilant FoodWorks experienced an information security incident recently. No data pertaining to financial information of any person was accessed and the incident has not resulted in any operational or business impact.

"As a policy we do not store financial details or credit card data of our customers, thus no such information has been compromised. Our team of experts is investigating the matter and we have taken necessary actions to contain the incident," the company spokesperson said.

Rajaharia said the hacker has created a search engine for the database which is being misused by people.

"The worst part of this alleged breach is that people are using this data to spy on people. Anybody can easily search any mobile number and can check a person's past locations with date and time. This seems like a real threat to our privacy," Rajaharia said.

The leak comes just after India's national carrier Air India suffered a massive data breach, which compromised the personal details of around 45 lakh passengers. The details of flyers leaked included passports, credit cards, date of birth, contact info and frequent flyer data.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta