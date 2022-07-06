Domestic LPG Price Hiked By Rs 50 Per Cylinder | Check New Rates Here

The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has decided to increase the cost of domestice Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder weighing 14.2-kg immediately in effect from Wednesday. The prices were increased by Rs 50 per unit and a 14.2-kg cylinder will now cost Rs 1,053 in New Delhi.

In Kolkata, the same will now cost your Rs 1,079, while in Mumbai and Chennai, the cylinder will cost Rs 1,052.5, and Rs 1,068.5, respectively, the Indian Oil Corporation said.

Meanwhile, the price of a 5-kg domestic cylinder has also been increased by Rs 18 per cylinder. However, there has been a deduction of Rs 8.5 per unit on the price of the 19-kg commercial cylinders in effect from Wednesday.

The commercial cylinder in Delhi will now cost Rs 2,012.50. The same will cost Rs 2,132.00 in Kolkata, Rs 1,972.50 in Mumbai, and Rs 2,177.50 in Chennai.

Earlier, the rate of 19-kg LPG cylinders was cut by Rs 182 to 197 across the country in effect from July 1. The rates in the national capital were cut by Rs 198, bringing the prices down from Rs 2,219 to Rs 2,021. The rates were also reduced in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai by Rs 182, Rs 190.50, and Rs 187, respectively.

This came after the prices of a 19-kg cylinder were hiked by Rs 50 in May due to the increasing price of crude oil globally.

However, the fuel prices in the country have remained unchanged for over a month after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a deduction in the Excise Duty on May 21. The petrol prices were lowered by Rs 8 per litre while the cost of diesel was cut by Rs 6 per litre.

(With agency inputs)