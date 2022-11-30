Digital Rupee Retail Pilot To Begin From Dec 1; Who Will Benefit And How To Use It | Explained

The digital Rupee pilot includes four banks, with four more set to be included.

THE FIRST phase of Digital Rupee’s Pilot begins tomorrow, December 1. This is the retail pilot that comes on the heels of its wholesale pilot, which was flagged off on November 1.

Earlier, the Indian government had announced the launch of the digital Rupee from the fiscal year 2022-23 onwards in the Union Budget tabled in Parliament on February 1, 2022.

What is the digital Rupee?

CBDC, or a Central Bank Digital Currency, is a digital form of currency notes issued by a central bank, in this case, the Reserve Bank of India. In a recent concept note on Central Bank Digital Currency, RBI said that CBDC is aimed at complementing, rather than replacing, current forms of money and is envisaged to provide an additional payment avenue to users, not to replace the existing payment systems.

According to RBI, the pilot can be potentially used for settling secondary market transactions in government securities. This would reduce transaction costs by pre-empting the need for settlement guarantee infrastructure or for collateral to mitigate settlement risk.

The RBI explained that the digital Rupee or e-Rupee will be distributed through intermediaries like banks to customers and merchants. Users will be able to transact with e-Rupee through a digital wallet offered by the eligible banks and stored on mobile phones or devices.

The central bank also confirmed that the transaction in digital Rupee can happen between Person to Person (P2P) and Person to Merchant (P2M). Users will be able to make payments through e-Rupee using QR codes displayed at merchant locations, just like online transactions are done. “The e-Rupee would offer features of physical cash like trust, safety and settlement finality. As in the case of cash, it will not earn any interest and can be converted to other forms of money, like deposits with banks,” the official RBI release stated.

Who are the beneficiaries?

The first phase of the pilot will cover four cities – New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Bhubaneshwar. The initial launch of the digital currency will be controlled in close user groups (CUG) and will be facilitated by the State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, and IDFC First Bank. Later, the facility will be extended to include the Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Other cities that will be a part of the pilot later are Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Kochi, Lucknow, Patna, and Shimla.

How does it work?

Users will be able to carry out transactions using the e-Rupee through a digital wallet offered by the participating banks that can be stored on mobile phones and devices, according to RBI.

Unlike UPI, where transactions pass through multiple banks, the digital Rupee will work seamlessly. The transaction can happen nearly instantaneously on a single digital ledger. For those who do not have access to banks, it would provide a way to transfer money digitally, which is not possible at present with UPI or an e-wallet.