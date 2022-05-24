New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Now, Indian citizens can access the Digilocker services from Whatsapp. In a bid to make government services more accessible and inclusive, MyGov on Monday announced that citizens will be able to use the MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp, to access the Digilocker service.

"Citizens can now access Digilocker services on the MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp...Digilocker will be an important citizen service offered by MyGov on WhatsApp to help promote digital inclusion and efficient governance," according to a release.

What is Digilocker?

A flagship initiative under the Digital India programme, DigiLocker aims to strengthen ‘digital empowerment' of people by providing access to authentic digital documents, in their digital document wallet. The issued documents in DigiLocker system are deemed to be at par with original physical documents.

What is MyGov Help Desk?

MyGov helpdesk is the government of India's online chatbot/ helpdesk for public services on Whatsapp. With new additions like Digilocker, the MyGov chatbot on WhatsApp aims to build a comprehensive administrative support system for citizens to access resources and essential services that are digitally inclusive.

What services will Digi locker via MyGov helpdesk will provide on WhatsApp?

The services include creating and authenticating their Digilocker account and downloading documents such as PAN cards, driving licenses, and vehicle registration certificates amongst others.

"The new service will enable citizens to access the following documents with ease and convenience, from the safety of their homes... PAN card, Driving License, CBSE Class X Passing Certificate, Vehicle Registration Certificate (RC), Insurance Policy - Two Wheeler, Class X Marksheet, Class XII Marksheet, Insurance Policy Document (Life and Non-life available on Digilocker)," release informed.

How to use MyGov services on Whatsapp?

WhatsApp users across the country can use the chatbot by sending 'Namaste' or ‘Hi' or ‘Digilocker' to the WhatsApp number +91 9013151515.

"Offering Digilocker services on the MyGov Helpdesk is a natural progression and a step towards providing citizens with simplified access to essential services via WhatsApp's easy and accessible platform. With almost 100 million-plus people already registered on Digilocker and 5 billion-plus documents issued to date, we are confident that the service on WhatsApp will digitally empower millions by helping them access authentic documents and information, right from within their phones," MyGov CEO, Abhishek Singh, said.

Commenting on the new initiative, Shivnath Thukral, Director - Public Policy, WhatsApp, said: "Equipping the MyGov Helpdesk with Digilocker services that can be accessed directly via WhatsApp, we want to unlock technology's potential to extend the benefits of essential services to citizens at scale, and this is a significant step towards scaling up the Digital India vision and a digitally empowered country."

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh