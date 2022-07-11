Did Uber Use 'Stealth' Tech To Misguide Govts In 6 Countries?

After facing backlash over leaked cache and confidential files over safety issues and other things, Uber has issued a statement stating that "we have not and will not make excuses for past behaviour that is clearly not in line with our present values".

The leaked data is from a period when Uber was run by its co-founder Travis Kalanick and includes more than 83,000 emails, iMessages and WhatsApp messages, "including often frank and unvarnished communications between Kalanick and his top team of executives".

Leaked data suggests that Uber executives were at the same time under no illusions about the company's law-breaking, with one executive joking they had become "pirates" and another conceding: "We're just fucking illegal," the report mentioned late on Sunday.

In a statement, Uber said that there has been no shortage of reporting on Uber's mistakes prior to 2017.

"Five years ago, those mistakes culminated in one of the most infamous reckonings in the history of corporate America. That reckoning led to an enormous amount of public scrutiny, a number of high-profile lawsuits, multiple government investigations, and the termination of several senior executives," the company said.

It's also exactly why Uber hired a new CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, who was tasked with transforming every aspect of how Uber operates.

"He was guided from the start by the recommendations of Eric Holder, a former US Attorney General hired by the company to investigate and overhaul our business practices," said Uber.

Khosrowshahi apparently rewrote the company's values, revamped the leadership team, made safety a top company priority, implemented best-in-class corporate governance, hired an independent board chair, and installed the rigorous controls and compliance necessary to operate as a public company.

"When we say Uber is a different company today, we mean it literally: 90 per cent of current Uber employees joined after Dara became CEO," the company added.

"Instead, we ask the public to judge us by what we've done over the last five years and what we will do in the years to come," it added.

For the unversed, The Guardian led a global investigation into the leaked Uber files, sharing the data with media organisations around the world via the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

The leaked documents include emails, text messages, company presentations and other documents. From the leak, many things about the company were revealed how Uber was barging into cities in defiance of local laws and regulations, dodging taxes and seeking to grind into submission the taxi industry, most prominently, but also labour activists.

It was also revealed that the company used a “kill switch″ that cut access to Uber servers and blocked authorities from grabbing evidence during raids in at least six countries.

The ‘Kill Switch’ was supposed to be used to switch off systems during serious regulatory action, like a tax raid.

