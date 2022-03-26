New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday presented a Rs 75,800 crore budget in the Assembly for the financial year 2022-23. "Today we are presenting 'Rozgaar Budget' which aims to accelerate economic welfare. Through 'Rozgaar budget' we aim to generate 5 lakh more jobs in the next five years. I will put plans to take the economy of Delhi on the path of progress and generate lakhs of employment opportunities out of this progress," said Sisodia.

The budget size for the financial year 2021-22 was Rs 69,000 crore. The budget size for 2022-23 is 9.86 per cent higher than the previous year. This is the eighth consecutive budget of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Sisodia said the 2022-23 budget is a "Rozgar Budget". He also said the per capita income of Delhi is 2.7 per cent higher than the national average. "Delhi's economy is recovering gradually from the impact of COVID-19. The budget allocation for 2022-23 is Rs 75,800 crore," Sisodia said in his budget speech.

What the Rozgaar Budget aims to provide?

20 lakh more jobs in next 5 years:

Under the Delhi Rozgaar Budget, the AAP government in Delhi aims to generate 20 lakh more jobs in the next five years. Sisodia further said that more than 1.78 lakh youngsters got employment in the last seven years in Delhi. "In addition to these 51,307 permanent government jobs, around 2,500 permanent jobs have been given in the Universities under the Delhi Government. About 3,000 permanent jobs have been given in Delhi hospitals too," he added.

The Finance Minister said that the economy of Delhi is slowly emerging from challenges amid the five waves of COVID-19 and due to this the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Delhi at the current market prices is likely to increase from Rs 7,85,342 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 9,23,967 crore in 2021-22. There was an increase of 17.65 per cent as compared to last year, he said.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, we are aiming to increase the percentage of the working population of Delhi from the current 33 per cent to 45 per cent in the next five years," Sisodia said. That is, out of the total population of 1 crore 68 lakh people of Delhi, these 56 lakh people who do some employment at present, we will have to increase their number to 76 lakhs, he added. He said that the government has chosen the retail sector, food and beverages, logistic and supply chain, travel and tourism, entertainment, construction, real estate and green energy sectors as a priority to create new jobs.

New electronic city to be set up in Delhi:

With an aim to boost employment opportunities and give an impetus to electronics manufacturing, Manish Sisodia proposed to set up an electronic city in the national capital to create 80,000 jobs. The electronic city will come up at Baprola. "We will set up an electronic city at Baprola in Delhi to create 80,000 jobs through electronics manufacturing," Sisodia said in his budget speech.

He said the move will also attract IT companies to the national capital. "We intend to build the electronic city to create jobs. We will also set up a 90-acre plug-and-play manufacturing centre to attract electronic companies to set up base in Delhi. The redevelopment of the non-conforming industrial areas will be done to create six lakh new jobs," Sisodia said.

Shopping Festivals to be organised:

The Delhi government has planned shopping festivals to promote the retail and wholesale markets in the city, seeking to transform these places into tourist destinations and create jobs to boost the economy. Sisodia, in his budget speech, said goods of Delhi are considered reliable and trustworthy, and many people still shop from traditional wholesale and retail markets despite the presence of modern malls.

For this market redevelopment, "five bazaars" have been identified initially, and Rs 100 crore outlay has been made in the budget for it, Sisodia said, adding that this redevelopment and its impact has a potential to generate 1.5 lakh new jobs.

The deputy chief minister cited the example of a wholesale shopping festival in China and its impact to emphasise the importance of the initiative. For the Delhi Shopping Festival and the Delhi Wholesale Shopping Festival, a total outlay of Rs 250 crore has been proposed in the budget, he said.

Boarding schools for homeless children:

Manish Sisodia also announced a budget of Rs 16,278 crore for the education sector, a part of which will go to building boarding schools for homeless children and a Science Museum in a city school. "There have been initiatives to provide basic education to them (children) but they have been partly successful. We propose to set up a Boarding School for homeless children," Sisodia said. He also announced that the government will set up a School Science Museum in a Delhi school, and will also introduce its Business Blasters scheme in private schools.

Better healthcare services:

Talking about the budget allocation for the health sector, Sisodia said an amount of Rs 1,900 crore has been proposed to upgrade the state-run hospitals. An amount of Rs 475 crore has been set aside for "Mohalla Clinics" and polyclinics in the 2022-23 budget. "We have dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic, but all of us are aware of the severe damage it has caused to the social and economic progress of the country. Delhi is no exception to this," he said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan