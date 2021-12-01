New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In a major relief to all the commuters in the national capital, the Delhi government on Wednesday reduced the VAT on petrol prices by nearly 11 per cent bringing the state-imposed tax on petrol to 19.40 per cent from the existing 30 per cent.

Following the slash in VAT by the Delhi government, petrol rates in the national capital will get cheaper by Rs 8. The new rates will be implemented from midnight today. With this, a litre of petrol will be sold at Rs 95.97. Currently, a litre of petrol is retailing at Rs 103.97 in the national capital.

The decision was taken during the cabinet meeting chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today. On the eve of Diwali this year, the Centre cut excise duty by Rs 5 per litre on petrol and Rs 10 per litre on diesel to bring down the retail prices across the country.

The petrol price in Delhi was higher as compared to the NCR cities in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, where the state governments had announced a VAT cut following the Centre reducing the excise duty on fuel prices. Several states including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka among others have already cut VAT on petrol and diesel.

In early November, the Centre had reduced petrol and diesel rates by Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre respectively. Post the move, the Opposition parties in Delhi have been urging the AAP-led state government to cut VAT on petrol by at least Rs 10 per litre.

In India, fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Besides, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

After adding excise duty, dealer commission and VAT, the retail selling price of the petrol gets nearly doubled. From June 2017 onwards, the petrol and diesel prices in India are being revised daily at 6 a.m. via the dynamic fuel price method. Earlier, this exercise used to take place every fortnight.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan