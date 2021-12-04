New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Delhi government in its attempt to regulate the prices of liquor, has fixed the MRP or Maximum Retail Price of 505 liquor brands under its new excise policy. The reports have claimed that the government so far has registered 516 brands of alcohol and set the Maximum Retail Prices of 505 brands.

The 505 brands include 166 brands of whiskey, 154 of wine, 65 brands of beer and 55 brands of vodka, excise officials said.

According to Delhi’s new excise policy, 849 chic liquor stores are currently being set up in 32 areas across the city.

A retail licensee is allowed to have up to 27 stores per zone.

The new excise policy reportedly aims at transforming consumer experience by replacing existing liquor vendors in the nooks and corners of the city with posh and stylish liquor stores. They will be spread over at least 500 square feet area with a walk-in facility.

These shops must be spacious, well-lit and air-conditioned.

The impact on wholesale prices due to factors such as central sales tax hike at two per cent, profit margin for wholesaler, import pass fee and freight and handling charges, will cause 10 to 25 per cent rise for some brands of whisky (Indian manufactured foreign liquor), with fluctuation per unit from eight per cent (Royal Stag Premier) to 25.9 per cent (Blenders Pride Rare), as per an order issued by the excise department in October.

The excise department of the Delhi government last month issued terms and conditions for the applicants of L-38 licence under the new excise policy for 2021-22.

The excise department’s note said "no separate P-10 license will be required at any event being conducted at these venues once the yearly license is acquired. The venues that conduct multiple events will have to take this licence (L-38) in order to serve liquor at their premises."

Posted By: Mukul Sharma