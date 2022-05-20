New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Dearness Allowance (DA) for labourers in Delhi was raised by the Kejriwal government on Friday. The Delhi government has hiked the monthly wages for unskilled labourers from Rs 16,064 to Rs 16,506 per month with the latest revision in the dearness allowance. Similarly, the wages for semi-skilled labourers have been increased from Rs 17,693 to Rs 18,187 per month.

About the increment in wages of daily wage workers, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a statement, ''Amidst the rising inflation, this is a big step taken in the interest of the labour class. Delhi Government has hiked the dearness allowance for unskilled working classes in the capital. The move will benefit unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and other workers in all scheduled employment under the aegis of the Delhi Government.''

He said, ''These steps have been taken in the interest of the poor and working-class, who have suffered disproportionately due to the current pandemic. People employed on minimum wages in the unorganized sector should also get the benefits of the dearness allowances, which are usually offered to state and central government employees.''

It is to be noted that, after the revision of wages by the government, the monthly wages for unskilled labourers have been revised from Rs 16,064 to Rs 16,506. For semi-skilled labourers, the monthly wages have been enhanced from Rs 17,693 to Rs 18,187. For skilled labourers, the wages have been increased from Rs 19,473 to Rs 20,019 a month.

Additionally, the minimum wage rates for the supervisor and the clerical cadre of employees have also been revised. The monthly wages for non-matriculated employees have been increased from Rs 17,693 to Rs 18,187 and for matriculating employees, from Rs 19,473 to Rs 20,019. For graduates and those with higher educational qualifications, the monthly wages have been hiked from Rs 21,184 to Rs 21,756.

Manish Sisodia said, ''Minimum wages in Delhi are the highest in comparison to any other state. Delhi government is constantly revising the Dearness Allowance every 6 months, to provide respite to all workers of Delhi from the inflation.''

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha