Delhi Budget 2021: Manish Sisodia further said that the Delhi government's Desh Bhakti Budget has proposed to allocate Rs 45 crore to install high masts to hoist the national flag at 500 places in the national capital.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Delhi government on Tuesday presented the Rs 69,000-crore 'Desh Bhakti' Budget for the financial year 2021 which is themed on patriotism. Announcing Delhi's first e-Budget, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has decided to celebrate the country's 75th Independence Day and will hold programmes for 75 weeks starting March 12.

Manish Sisodia further said that the Delhi government's Desh Bhakti Budget has proposed to allocate Rs 45 crore to install high masts to hoist the national flag at 500 places in the national capital. Sisodia also said there will be a "Deshbhakti period" in the city schools.

The Delhi government, in its Desh Bhakti Budget, has also allotted Rs 50 crore for coronavirus vaccination across the Union Territory. Manish Sisodia said that the COVID-19 vaccinations will be administered free of cost in all government hospitals across the city and the per day vaccinations will also be increased to 60,000 from the existing 45,000.

"For people to get freedom from COVID-19', a person can go to a private hospital and pay Rs 250 and get a vaccine shot. But, there are many who every day have to think, whether they should spend money to get a ration for the family or arrange a vaccine. And, in the 75th year of Independence, this question should not arise in the minds of citizens. So, we have decided that vaccines at our hospitals will continue to be given for free to people," Sisodia said.

In the Rs 69,000-crore Desh Bhakti Budget, Rs 16,377 crore, one-fourth of the total budget, allocated for education, while Rs 9,934 crore have been allocated for the Health sector. A provision of Rs 1,550 crore for the development of unauthorised colonies has been made.

To develop the housing units for the poor in the city, a total of Rs 5,328 crore has been allocated for the Awas Vikas Yojna. The Delhi government has made a provision of Rs 2,074 crore for the Yamuna cleaning project.

