Dearness Allowance Hiked In Tripura Ahead Of Next Year's Assembly Elections | Details Here

The cabinet of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has approved a proposal for a 5 per cent increase in dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees and pensioners with effect from July 1, Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said.

The announcement came before the assembly election in the northeastern state which is to take place in March 2023.

“The council of ministers has approved a proposal for providing 5 per cent DA to its employees despite resource constraints. The government will have to bear an additional annual burden of Rs 523.80 crore,” he told reporters on Tuesday night.

The allowance will benefit a total of 1,88,494 people, including 1,04,683 regular employees and 80,855 pensioners.

With this, decision the DA of state government employees has been spiked from three per cent of their basic pay to eight per cent. At the same time the central government employees are receiving 34 per cent of basic pay as DA which makes a difference of 26 per cent between employees of the central and state government.

Meanwhile, Tripura Government Employees’ Federation (TGEF) welcomed the decision.

“We welcome the decision of the government to hike DA by 5 per cent but the gap with the central government employees is still too high. We hope the state government will reduce it,” TGEF secretary general Samar Roy told PTI.

Chowdhury also mentioned that 200 engineers would be recruited in the Public Works Department through Tripura Public Service Commission.

Engineering students passing out from Civil, Mechanical and Electrical disciplines will be eligible, he said.

Altogether 100 staff nurses, 22 pharmacists, and 39 laboratory assistants will also be recruited in the Health Department shortly, the minister added.

(With agency inputs)