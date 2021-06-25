Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Friday announced that the Centre has decided to extend the last date of linking the Permanent Account Number (PAN) with the Aadhaar card by three months, till September 30.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In a big relief to lakhs of salaried class people across the country amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Friday announced that the Centre has decided to extend the last date of linking the Permanent Account Number (PAN) with the Aadhaar card by three months, till September 30.

This is the third time in a row when the central government has extended the last date for linking the two identification documents. Earlier, the last date was set as March 31, which later got converted into June 30 and now has been extended to September 30, 2021.



If in case your two identification documents are not linked, then they will become inoperative and a late fee of Rs 1,000 would be charged from you. This procedure has now been a compulsory step, which will help in income tax activities like filing income-tax returns (ITRs).

This is a simple process as the Income Tax department allows taxpayers to link the two unique identification numbers on its website. However, another easy way to link both documents is by sending an SMS to 567678 or 56161. The process can also be done manually.

Aadhaar card, which is also known by Unique Identity number, is a 12-digit number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). On the other hand, a PAN is allotted by the Income Tax department and it is a 10-digit alphanumeric number.

Aadhaar card has a database that contains information like a person's personal information, it also collects their photograph, fingerprints, and iris scans while PAN card tracks every financial transaction an individual has done. PAN also ensures that every individual should be a taxpayer.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen