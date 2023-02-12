DCGI Issues Notice To Amazon, Flipkart And Others For Selling Drugs Without Licence

THE DRUGS Controller General of India (DCGI) has issued show-cause notices to Amazon and Flipkart Health plus including 20 online sellers for the online sale of drugs in violation of norms.

The show-cause notice dated February 8 by DCGI V G Somani cited a Delhi High Court order dated December 12, 2018, which prohibits online sales of medicines without a licence.

According to the notice the DCGI had already forwarded the order to all state and Union Territories in May and November 2019 and again on February 3 for necessary action and compliance.

"In spite of the same, you are found to be engaged in such activities without a licence," the notice to the online medicine sellers said.

"...You are hereby asked to show cause within 2 days from the date of issue of this notice, why action shall not be taken against you for sale, or stock, or exhibit or offer for sale or distribution of drugs in contravention of the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 and rules made thereunder," read the notice.

According to the official notice in order to sale or stock any drug, the concerned seller needs a liscence from the state licensing authority and conditions of a licence are required to be complied with by the licence holders.

The DCGI has also mentioned that in case it doesn't get any response, it will be assumed that the company has nothing to say in the matter and the body will take the required action against them without any further notice.

Meanwhile, Flipkart Health Plus has said that it is a digital healthcare marketplace platform that enables easy and convenient access to genuine and affordable medicines and healthcare products, from independent sellers, for millions of customers across the country.

"We have received the notice from CDSCO (Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation) and are responding to it appropriately. As an organisation, we remain committed to complying with the laws of the land and towards continuous improvements of our processes/checks and controls on our marketplace platform to build trust and enhance customer experience," Flipkart Health Plus said.

On the other hand, email seeking replies from Amazon and other sellers/company did not get any reply.

Traders body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) National President BC Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal in a joint statement demanded the government to strictly impose the law and judgement of the Delhi high court and make sure that no company violates the norms and continue the sale of the of such medicines that are banned under the Drug and Cosmetic Act.

"Government must take strict action against the e-commerce, e-pharma intermediaries, marketplace platforms including Amazon and Flipkart who are selling the medicine without obtaining the requisite license-added the trade leaders," the statement said.

(With inputs from PTI)