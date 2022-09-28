DA Hike: Dearness Allowance For Central Govt Employees, Pensioners Hiked By 4 Per Cent | Details

The Union Ministry on Wednesday increased the Dearness Allowance of all the central government employees by 4 per cent. Now, the DA has been increased from 34 per cent to 38 per cent for all the employees.

"Union cabinet has also decided to increase Dearness Allowance (DA) by 4 per cent for central government employees and pensioners announced," Union minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday.

Apart from the DA hike, the Union Cabinet has also decided to extend the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for another 3 months till December.

"The central cabinet has also decided to extend PMGKAY (free ration) scheme for the next 3 months," he added.

Delhi | Union cabinet has also decided to increase Dearness Allowance (DA) by 4 per cent for central government employees and pensioners: Union minister Anurag Thakur pic.twitter.com/a3fY12AEgC — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2022

DA Hike will be beneficial for over 50 lakh central government and 62 lakh pensioners. For all the central government employees, DA is a part of the salary which is calculated as a specific percentage of the basic salary which is then added to the basic salary and since the effective date for the latest dearness announcement hike is July 1, the staff would be paid the arrears with their latest salaries.

According to the 7th Pay Commission, the Dearness Allowance and Dearness relief for all the central governments are increased twice in a year or once every six months. Earlier in March, the government had announced a hike in DA and DR by 3 per cent, which increased the funds to 34 per cent. Then, the announcement benefitted about 47.68 lakh central government employees and 68.62 lakh, pensioners.

“The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has given its approval to release an additional instalment of dearness allowance (DA) to central government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners w.e.f. January 1, 2022, representing an increase of 3 per cent over the existing rate of 31 per cent of the basic pay/ pension, to compensate for price rise," the Prime Minister’s Office had said in a statement in March 2022.

Earlier, a letter was sent by the Secretary of the National Council, Shiv Gopal Mishra letter to the Cabinet Secretary and the President of the National Council demanding payment of arrears of dearness allowance and dearness relief for 1 January 2020, 1 July 2020 and 1 January 2021 as due to to the COVID-19 pandemic the central government had held back three instalments of the same.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman in a written reply to a query in the Rajya Sabha in August last year revealed that they have saved about Rs 34,402 crore from holding back the funds.

Here's How DA under the 7th Pay Commission is Calculated?

This equation was given by the central government in 2006 to calculate the DA and DR for central government employees and pensioners.

Dearness Allowance Percentage = ((Average of All-India Consumer Price Index (Base Year 2001=100) for the past 12 months -115.76)/115.76)x100.

For Central public sector employees: Dearness Allowance Percentage = ((Average of All-India Consumer Price Index (Base Year 2001=100) for the past 3 months -126.33)/126.33)x100.