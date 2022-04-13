New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In another gift for the Central government employees, the Union Cabinet has passed the order to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) for the employees getting their salaries under the 5th Pay Commission and 6th Pay Commission. This came after the government in March increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) for the Central government employees getting the salaries under the 7th pay commission.

As per the notification, the dearness allowance of the employees of the 5th Pay Commission and the 6th Pay Commission of the Central Government and Central Autonomous Bodies (Public Sector Undertakings) has been increased from January 1, 2022.

According to the government order, the Dearness Allowance for the employees of Central Government and Central Autonomous Bodies has been increased from 368 per cent to 381 per cent under the 5th Pay Commission, while the DA of employees under the 5th Pay Commission has been increased from the existing 196 to 203 per cent.

Along with this, the payment of Dearness Relief (DR) to Central Government pensioners or family pensioners has also been revised. Dearness Relief (DR) payable to Central Government pensioners/family pensioners has been increased from the existing rate of 31 per cent to 34 per cent with effect from January 1, 2022.

Earlier in March, the government had increased the DA for the government employees under the 7th Pay commission from 28 per cent to 31 per cent. The decision was implemented from January 1st, 2022 and will benefit more than 50 lakh government employees and over 65 lakh pensioners. The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief will be Rs 9,544.50 crore per annum.

Which department's employees will get the benefit?

Civilian Central Government Pensioners/Family Pensioners including Central Govt absorbee pensioners in PSU/Autonomous Bodies

The Armed Forces Pensioners, Civilian Pensioners paid out of the Defense Service

All India Service Pensioners

Railway Pensioners/family pensioners

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan