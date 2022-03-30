New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Indian Union Cabinet on Wednesday, March 30 approved a hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) of Central Government employees and Dearness Reliefs of Pensioners by 3 percent to34 percent. This decision will come into effect from January 1st, 2022 and will benefit more than 50 lakh government employees and over 65 lakh pensioners.

The additional instalment will be effective from January 1, 2022, said an official release after the Cabinet meeting.

"This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission," it said.

The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief will be Rs 9,544.50 crore per annum.

This will benefit about 47.68 lakh central government employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners, the release said.

Earlier, the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, had given its approval to release an additional installment of dearness allowance (DA) to central government employees and dearness relief (DR) to pensioners effective January 1 this year.

It will be applicable for civilian employees and those employed in defence services. Meanwhile, the dearness allowance was hiked by a similar 3 per cent to 31 percent last year, effective July 1, 2021.

Posted By: Ashita Singh