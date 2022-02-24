New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: As Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday launched a 'special military operation' against Ukraine, the Brent Crude oil prices soared above USD 100 a barrel for the first time since 2014. Brent crude hit a high of USD 102.48 a barrel, the loftiest since September 2014, and was at USD 102.06 a barrel at around 11 am today, up by USD 5.22, or 5.4 per cent.

Oil prices have surged more than USD 20 a barrel since the start of 2022 on fears that the United States and Europe would impose sanctions on Russia's energy sector, disrupting supplies. Russia is the world's second-largest oil producer, mainly selling its crude to European refineries, and is the largest supplier of natural gas to Europe, providing about 35 per cent of the latter's supply.

Western nations and Japan on Tuesday punished Russia with new sanctions for ordering troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine and threatened to go further if Moscow launched an all-out invasion of its neighbor. Meanwhile, oil consists of around 25 per cent of India’s total imports. India imports more than 80 per cent of its oil requirement. A rise in oil prices will impact the current account deficit.

So far, there are no sanctions on the energy trade. Some members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said there is no need for the group and its allies to increase output further as a potential deal between Iran and world powers will increase supplies.

Some OPEC members are already struggling to meet current targets. Japan and Australia said on Thursday they were prepared to tap their oil reserves, together with other International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries, if global supplies were hit by hostilities in Ukraine. Analysts are also warning of inflationary pressure on the global economy from USD 100 oil, especially for Asia, which imports most of its energy needs.

Shortly after President Vladimir Putin said he had authorised what he called a special military operation, explosions could be heard in the pre-dawn quiet of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and the Ukraine government accused Moscow of launching a full-scale invasion. The United States and its allies will impose "severe sanctions" on Russia after the attacks, U.S. President Joe Biden said.



