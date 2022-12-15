Credit Suisse Research Estimates India Growing Faster Than Official Data Shows

The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

GLOBAL investment bank and financial services firm, Credit Suisse said on Thursday that India is growing faster than what is captured by the country's official data, and it presents a case for an upgrade of equities outlook.

The Switzerland-based firm said there is a scope for a growth of up to 14 per cent on the benchmark indices and upgraded Indian equities from 'underweight' to 'benchmark'.

The firm's Head of Research Neelkanth Mishra said the country will grow at 7 per cent in FY24, as against the more widely held estimates, which forecast the real growth to slip below 6 per cent.

"Broad Data Set"

Mishra told reporters that the consensus estimates are based on official data alone, whereas the brokerage analysis has taken into account a “broad data set” to arrive at its expectation.

He said the growth in dense fuels – which is typically below the real GDP growth as fuel efficiencies go up – has been over 4 per cent per annum for the last three years.

Similarly, he said that increase in the respective revenues of the BSE500 companies also points out to faster growth.

Opportunities and threats

"We are expecting a stronger acceleration in India's GDP growth in 2023 owing to several domestic growth drivers. Revival in government spending, increase in low-income jobs and easing of supply-chain bottlenecks should partly offset the impact of rate hikes, a slowing global economy and the need to reduce the balance-of-payments (BoP) deficit,” said Mishra.

He said the risk factors remain dependence on imported energy, reliance on foreign capital and a slowing global economy.

The present inflation situation and outlook do not necessitate more rate hikes, but the RBI may hike purely to thwart any damage on the balance of payments front, he said.

The brokerage is overweight on the financial sector and feels the current high growth in credit will not lead to a spike in non-performing assets.

However, Mishra said that the brokerage is underweight on the information technology and the industrial sectors.

The China factor

Mishra was more sanguine about domestic inflows from a markets perspective.

He said it was inaccurate to say that China's difficulties are resulting in higher inflows into India, and added that the flows are driven more by region-based allocations by managers like Asia Pacific and Emerging Markets.

Therefore, it would help increase portfolio flows into India if China's lockdowns end, he told reporters.

(With inputs from PTI)