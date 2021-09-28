New Delhi | Jagran Brand Desk: The scheduled international commercial flights services suspension has been further extended till 31st October 2021, the Office of Director General of Civil Aviation announced on Tuesday.

The restrictions will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

"This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA. However, International Scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis," stated the circular issued by DGCA.

As per the advisory international scheduled flights can be allowed in case of an exception, such as on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis.

Commercial international flights were suspended since March 23, 2020, to check the spread of the Covid-19 infection. However, special international flights were operating under the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ since May 2020 to bring home thousands of Indian nationals stranded abroad due to the coronavirus lockdown.

India eased travel restrictions for countries with which the country has had an air bubble arrangement during the past year. For the unversed, the air bubble pact between the two countries allows the operation of special international flights by the national carrier between their territories.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha