New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In a big relief for the Delhiites, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the Delhi Cabinet has decided to reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel prices which will result in the reduction of diesel prices in the city.

The Cabinet has decided to reduce the VAT from 30 per cent to 16.75 per cent, a reduction of Rs 8.36 per litre, bringing the diesel prices down to Rs 73.64 per litre from Rs 82, Kejriwal said.

