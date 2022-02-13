New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India filed for Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), seeking approval for its IPO (Initial Public Offering (IPO), Department of Investment and Public Asset Management said on Sunday. A Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) is a document that is prepared to introduce a business/service/product to a potential investor.

The LIC IPO is likely to be launched by March by the Union Government.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in January 2022 had reviewed the progress of the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC).

"We are hopeful of filing the DRHP (draft red herring prospectus) with SEBI by month-end or early-February. One thing is for sure that IPO will come before the end of the current fiscal," an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

LIC IPO is crucial for meeting the ₹1.75-lakh crore disinvestment target set for the current financial year ended March 2022. So far this fiscal, ₹9,330 crore has been mopped up through PSU disinvestment.

The government in September last year appointed 10 merchant bankers, including Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Pvt Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt Ltd and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd to manage the mega initial public offering of the country's largest insurer LIC.

Other selected bankers include SBI Capital Market Ltd, JM Financial Ltd, Axis Capital Ltd, BofA Securities, JPMorgan India Pvt Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Co Ltd.

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas has been appointed as legal advisor for the IPO.

The government is also mulling allowing foreign investors to pick up stakes in the country's largest insurer LIC. According to SEBI rules, foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are permitted to buy shares in a public offer. However, since the LIC Act has no provision for foreign investments, there is a need to align the proposed LIC IPO with SEBI norms regarding foreign investor participation.

(With inputs from agencies)

