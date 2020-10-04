Government is considering to allow businesses especially the larger ones, to directly procure coronavirus vaccine from developers

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Multiple medical groups and pharma companies are working tirelessly to develop covid vaccine to end the pandemic that has paralysed the world. However, after its procurement, government will most likely face logistical challenges in distribution of the vaccine. To overcome this hurdle, centre is mulling over a proposal to give a go-ahead to important businesses, especially large ones, to strike a deal with coronavirus vaccine manufacturers.

The government is considering to allow companies secure doses of vaccine so as to minimise the disruption of key economic activities, Hindustan Times reported. The report further states quoting officials that the proposal has to be cleared by the Prime Minister Office. If the proposal gets a clearance, a special window will be available for the companies. The authrorities are yet to decide on which companies would be allowed to procure directly from vaccine makers but petroleum, steel, pharma, cement and coal companies could be on the list, The Hindustan Times report says.

With limited supplies and clear , vaccine programme will be tightly monitored — health workers, patients with co-morbidities and the aged population are likely to get first dosage of the vaccine. Meanwhile, the government has been unlocking the country in phases to revive the economy. While most activities have resumed, many industries are working in low capacity.

India's economy suffered its worst slump on record in the first quarter, with the gross domestic product (GDP) contracting by 23.9 per cent as the coronavirus-related lockdowns weighed on the already-declining consumer demand and investment. The GDP contraction in the world's fifth-largest economy compared with 3.1 per cent growth in the preceding January-March quarter and 5.2 per cent expansion in the same period a year back, according to official data.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha