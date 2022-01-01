New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In some relief for consumers on New Year, National Oil Marketing companies have slashed the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder cost by Rs 102.50 effective from January 1, 2022.

In a relief for the consumers on the ocassion of New Year 2022, the National Oil Marketing companies on Saturday reduced the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 102.50. The new prices will come into effect from today, January 1. Now with the reduction in prices, a 19kg commercial LOG cylinder will now cost Rs 1998.50 in the national capital, Delhi.

This comes as a huge relief for the restaurants, eateries and other food stalls, which constitute the largest user segment of the 19 kg cylinder. Last month on December 1, prices of 19 Kg LPG cylinders were increased by Rs 100 bringing the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders to Rs 2,101 in Delhi which was the second-highest price of 19 kg commercial cylinder after 2012-13 when it cost around Rs 2,200 per cylinder.

However, there is no decrease in prices of other domestic cylinders weighing 14.2 kg, 5 kg, 10 kg composite or 5 kg composite cylinders and their prices remain the same. Earlier on November 1, prices of 19 kg Commercial cylinder saw a steep rise of Rs 266, increasing the prices to Rs 2,000.50. A 19-kg cylinder, following the new rate cut, will cost Rs 1,998.50 as against Rs 2,101 in Delhi.

LPG Cylinder rate is revised monthly for all the states and union territories in India. Earlier on October 1, prices of 19kg cylinders were increased by Rs 43 and on October 6, Rs 2.50 decreased in 19 kg commercial cylinder. On September 1, prices of 19kg cylinder were increased by Rs 75.

(With ANI Inputs)

