New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In a major blow to small restaurants, eateries and tea stalls, oil manufacturing companies (OMCs) on Friday increased the prices of the 19kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 250, effective from April 1. With today's hike, the price of a 19-kg LPG cylinder price has been hiked by Rs 346/cylinder in the month of March only.

The fluctuations in commercial cylinder prices have been going on for the past two months. On March 1, the OMCs increased commercial cylinder prices by Rs 250, while on March 22, the prices were reduced by Rs 9. However, common households can stay relieved as there has been no change in domestic LPG cylinder prices. The price of LPG cylinders is revised monthly for all states and union territories in India.

With today's hike of Rs 250, the 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost Rs 2,253 in Delhi as against the earlier rate of Rs 2,203. The 19 kg cylinder will cost Rs 2,351 in Kolkata, while in Mumbai, the same cylinder will now cost Rs 2,205. In Chennai, a person can buy a commercial cylinder for Rs 2,406. Restaurants, eateries, tea stalls and others constitute the largest user segment of the 19 kg cylinder.

Petrol, Diesel prices remain unchanged:

Meanwhile, in a respite to the consumers, petrol and diesel prices on Friday remained unchanged. This is the second time in last 11 days when fuel prices remained stable. With nine hikes in 11 days, petrol and diesel prices have been increased by Rs 6.40 per litre.

As per the price notification of state fuel retailers, Petrol in Delhi costs Rs 101.81 per litre after it was increased by 80 paise on Thursday, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 92.27 per litre to Rs 93.07. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have gone up by 84 paise, thus costing Rs 116.72 and Rs 100.94 per litre.

In Chennai, the price of petrol is Rs 107.45 a litre and diesel is Rs 97.52 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is retailing at Rs 111.35 a litre while a litre of diesel can be bought at Rs 96.22.

ATF price hiked by 2% to an all-time high:

Jet fuel prices on Friday were hiked by 2 per cent - the seventh straight increase this year - to an all-time high, reflecting a surge in global energy prices. Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) - the fuel that helps aeroplanes fly - was hiked by Rs 2,258.54 per kilolitre, or 2 per cent, to Rs 1,12,924.83 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers.

The increase in ATF price comes on the back of the steepest ever hike 18.3 per cent (Rs 17,135.63 per kl) effected on March 16. Jet fuel prices are revised on the 1st and 16th of every month based on the average international price of benchmark fuel in the preceding fortnight.

Jet fuel, which makes up for almost 40 per cent of the running cost of an airline, has this year surged to new highs. ATF prices have increased every fortnight since the start of 2022. In seven hikes beginning January 1, ATF prices have been increased by Rs 38,902.92 kl or almost 50 per cent.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan