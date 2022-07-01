Commercial 19kg LPG Cylinder Prices Slashed Across India | Check New Rates Here

The rate of 19kg commercial LPG cylinders were cut by Rs 182 to Rs 197 across India on Friday by oil marketing companies (OMCs) with immediate effect from July 1. In Delhi, the rates were cut by Rs 198, bringing the prices down from Rs 2,219 to Rs 2,021.

In Kolkata, the rates were reduced by Rs 182, while Mumbai and Chennai saw a reduction of Rs 190.50 and Rs 187, respectively, giving a breather to the salaried class.

Earlier, in the first week of May, the prices of a 19kg LPG cylinder were hiked by Rs 50 due to the increasing prices of crude oil globally. Last month, prices of 14.2kg domestic cooking gas were increased by Rs 53.50.

Meanwhile, fuel prices in India have remained stable for over a month after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a deduction in the Excise Duty on May 21. While the petrol prices were reduced by Rs 8 per litre, the price of diesel was lowered by Rs 6 per litre.

Sitharaman at the same time also stated that Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries will get Rs 200 per cylinder subsidy for 12 bottles in a year to help ease some of the burden arising from cooking gas rates rising to record levels.

The price of petrol in Delhi on June 30 stood at Rs 96.72 per litre and diesel for Rs 89.62 per litre. Meanwhile, Mumbai is selling petrol at Rs 111.35 per litre and diesel at Rs 97.28 per litre.

On the other hand, people of Kolkata are currently buying petrol at Rs 106.03 per litre and diesel at Rs 92.76 per litre while Chennai is selling petrol and diesel for Rs. 102.63 and Rs 94.24 per litre, respectively.