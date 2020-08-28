With Covid-19 restrictions being eased and things falling back to normal, five things are likely to change from September. These changes are likely to have some sort of impact on the lives of common people in the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Come september, several things will change in the country that will affect the lives of common man in some way or the other. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, several rules and services were changed in order to help people tide over the crisis. However, with Covid-19 restrictions being eased and things falling back to normal, five things are likely to change from September. These changes are likely to have some sort of impact on the lives of common people in the country.

EMI Moratorium will end from September 1

The moratorium period on loan EMIs announced by the Reserve Bank of India in March due to the coronavirus pandemic will end on August 31. The RBI had initially announced a three-month moratorium on loan EMIs. The same was later extended till August 31. It is unlikely that the banks will extend the moratorium any further and customers may have to pay their EMIs from September.

Delhi Metro services are expected to resume

Delhi Metro had suspended its services on March 22 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a one-day Janata curfew. Ever since the services of Delhi Metro remained suspended. However, there are specualtions that DMRC will resume its services in a phased manner from September 1 when 'Unlock 4' guidelines will be announced.

LPG cylinder price likely to change

Like every month, LPG cylinder gas prices are also likely to change from September 1. There are speculations that in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the government may announce some relief by reducing the cooking gas prices.

Air Travel may get costlier

The Covid-19 pandemic has broken most of the airlines across the world as air travel remained effectively suspended since March in most countries. In such a situation, airlines are also likely to increase the airfare from September 1 as air travel resumes with certain guidelines.

Cinema halls may be allowed to open

The government has recently allowed shooting of films and TV serials. Now it is being speculated that cinema halls may be reopened from September with certain Covid-19 guidelines.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma