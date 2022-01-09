New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The price of CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) is going to increase in Mumbai from Sunday, (January 9). The price will be increased by Rs 2.50 per kg, including taxes. The rate of piped cooking gas (PNG) will be also increased in the financial capital by Rs 1.50 per unit.

“In order to meet the shortfall in domestic gas allocation, MGL is sourcing additional market priced natural gas to cater to the increasing requirement of CNG and Domestic PNG segments. To partially offset the increase in the input cost of gas, MGL is constrained to increase the delivered price of CNG by Rs. 2.50/Kg and Domestic PNG by Rs.1.50/SCM in and around Mumbai,” said Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), an enterprise of GAIL Limited and Government of Maharashtra, in a statement.

After the hike, the price of CNG will become Rs 66 per kg in Mumbai and PNG will be available for Rs 39.50 per standard cubic meter (SCM) in the city.

The rate of CNG has been hiked by Rs 18 over the last one year. This is the fifth hike in Mumbai in just three months.

The increase in the price of CNG will have a huge impact on transport as well as common households. Public transports such as auto rickshaws, taxis, and large commercial vehicles prefer CNG over petrol and diesel due to its cheaper rates. If the price of the CNG continues to hike like this it will affect vehicle owners severely. Besides, the increase in the price of piped cooking gas will also affect people as it is essential to every household.

Amid this, taxi organisations have threatened to go on strike, according to a Hindustan Times report. “Taxi drivers cannot operate at a loss. We have already suffered a lot in 2021 and the price of CNG and PNG is increasing a lot. We have made representation to the state government and if the government does not increase the fare we will go on strike," said AL Quadros, leader, Mumbai Taxi Men’s Union, as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha