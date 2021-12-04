New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Days after the hike in the price of commercial LPG cylinders, the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Saturday increased the prices of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). The prices have been increased in Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan with effect from today.

With today's increase in prices, a Kg of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in the national capital, Delhi, is retailing at Rs 53.04. In Haryana's Gurugram, the price of CNG gas stands at Rs 60.40 per kg, while the price stands at Rs 61.10 per kg in Rewari. In Haryana's in Karnal and Kaithal, the CNG gas rates have surged to Rs 50.30 per kg, as per the Indraprastha Gas Limited web portal. In Rajasthan, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) said that the revised CNG price in Ajmer, Pali, and Rajsamand will be Rs.67.31 per kg.

With effect from 6 am on 4th December 2021, @IGLSocial revises its CNG retail price in NCT of Delhi, Haryana & Rajasthan. — Indraprastha Gas Ltd (@IGLSocial) December 3, 2021

w.e.f., 6 am on 4th December 2021, the revised CNG price in NCT of Delhi would be Rs.53.04/- per Kg. — Indraprastha Gas Ltd (@IGLSocial) December 3, 2021

CNG price in other cities:

Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad – Rs. 58.58 per Kg

Muzzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli – Rs.63.28 per Kg

Gurugram – Rs.60.40 per Kg

Rewari – Rs.61.10 per Kg

Karnal and Kaithal – Rs.59.30 per Kg

Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur – Rs. 67.82 per Kg

Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand – Rs.67.31 per kg

Indraprastha Gas operates primarily in Delhi. It started as a joint venture between GAIL India, Bharat Petroleum, and the Delhi government. The company was established in 1998 to take over the Delhi City Gas Distribution Project from GAIL. The project was started to lay a network for the distribution of natural gas in the national capital region of Delhi to consumers in the domestic, transport, and commercial sectors.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan