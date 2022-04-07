New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In a blow to the common man of the country, Inderprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Thursday hiked the compressed natural gas (CNG) prices by Rs 2.50 across the country. This is the second consecutive hike in CNG prices after they were increased by Rs 2.50 on Wednesday.

With today's hike, a kilo of CNG is retailing at Rs 69.11 in Delhi whereas, in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida, a kilo of CNG can be bought at Rs 71.67. In Haryana's Gurugram, CNG prices have been hiked to Rs 77.44 per kg.

As per the latest prices, CNG is currently the cheapest in Delhi, while it most expensive in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur. Earlier on Wednesday, the prices of CNG were increased by Rs 2.50. The prices were hiked earlier this month as well. In such a situation, in the month of March, the price of CNG has increased by a total of Rs 9.10. Prices vary from city to city based on local taxes such as VAT.

CNG prices in other cities:

Muzaffarnagar - Rs 76.34 per kg

Meerut - Rs 76.34 per kg

Shamli - Rs 76.34 per kg

Rewari - Rs 79.57 per kg

Karnal - Rs 79.57 per kg

Kaithal - Rs 77.77 per kg

Kanpur - Rs 77.77 per kg

Hamirpur - Rs 77.77 per kg

Fatehpur – Rs 80.90 per kg

Ajmer - Rs 80.90 per kg

Pali - Rs 80.90 per kg

Rajsamand - Rs 79.38 per kg

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan