New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In another major blow to the common man, the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Thursday increased the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices by Rs 2.5 per kilogram in cities where IGL supplies the natural gas. This came a week after IGL hiked CNG rates by a similar amount on April 7.

With today's hike of Rs 2.5, a kilo of CNG is retailing at Rs 71.61 per kg in Delhi against the previous Rs 69.11 per kg. Meanwhile, in Haryana's Gurugram, CNG is retailing at Rs 79.94 per kg while in Rewari, CNG prices have been hiked to Rs 82.07 per kg. In Karnal and Kaithal, a kilo of CNG can be bought at Rs 80.27.

In Uttar Pradesh's Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, adjoining Delhi, a kilo of CNG can be bought at Rs 74.17 per kg. In Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli, CNG will cost Rs 78.84 per kg. For refilling CNG cars, people in Rajsthan's Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand will have to pay Rs 81.88 per kg.

As per the latest prices, CNG is currently the cheapest in Delhi, while it most expensive in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur. Prices vary from city to city based on local taxes such as VAT. According to the IGL, the new prices will be effective from April 14, 2022, onwards. The company in its official statement claimed that this increment is done to partially cover the hike in input gas cost.

Check city-wise CNG rates here:

NCT of Delhi - Rs 71.61 per kg

Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad - Rs 74.17 per kg

Muzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli - Rs 78.84 per kg

Kanpur, Hamirpur & Fatehpur - Rs 83.40 per kg

Gurugram - Rs 79.94 per kg

Rewari - Rs 82.07 per kg

Karnal & Kaithal - Rs 80.27 per kg

Ajmer, Pali & Rajsamand - Rs 81.88 per kg

PNG Rates hiked in Delhi-NCR:

The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has also increased the price of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) by Rs 4.25 per standard cubic meter (SCM) effective from Thursday to partially cover the hike in input gas cost.

According to IGL, PNG will cost Rs 45.86 per unit in Delhi and Rs 45.96 per unit in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. While people in Gurugram will have to pay Rs 44.06 per SCM. Earlier on April 1, IGL increased the PNG price by Rs 5.85 per cubic meter (16.5 per cent), while on March 24, the PNG price was increased by Rs 1 per SCM.

PNG prices after increase:

NCT of Delhi - Rs 45.86 per SCM

Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad - Rs 45.96 per SCM

Gurugram - Rs 44.06 per SCM

