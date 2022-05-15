New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by Rs 2 per kg in Delhi-NCR, with effect from Sunday at 6 am.

With the latest hike, CNG is now priced at Rs 73.61 per kg in Delhi, Rs 76.17 per kg in Noida, and Rs 81.94 in Gurugram.

Meanwhile, IGL has also increased gas prices in other parts of the country. In Rewari, CNG is retailing at Rs 84.07 per kg; Rs 82.27 per kg in Karnal and Kaithal; Rs 85.40 in Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur and Rs 83.88 in Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand after the increase.

The city gas distributors have been periodically raising prices since October last year when domestic as well as international gas prices started to climb.

The prices of CNG have risen several times in the last few months. The CNG prices rose by 8.74 per kg in the last three months of 2021 and 50 paise per kg almost every week from January 2022. Fuel prices started picking up after the recent assembly elections in the 5 states.

The prices went up after the government doubled the rates of CNG many folds to USD 6.1 per million British thermal unit from April 1. It should be noted that the hike in prices of fuel are influenced by global crude oil prices and the dollar/rupee exchange rate. Currently, Brent crude oil price stands at 111.55 USD and dollar/ rupee exchange is 77.47 INR.

Following the hike, auto, taxi and minibus drivers' unions in Delhi went on a strike last month to protest against the 'unprecedented' hike in rates of CNG. They demanded the fare rates be hiked and fuel prices be reduced. The Delhi government had announced forming a committee to look into fare revision in a time bound manner.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha