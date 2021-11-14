New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has revised the prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Delhi and other parts of the national capital region (NCR). In Delhi, the prices have been increased by Rs 2.28 whereas in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad the prices have been raised by Rs 2.56. The revised prices came into effect from 6 am on Sunday (November 14).

"IGLsocial announces revision in its CNG retail prices in NCT of Delhi, Noida Greater Noida and Ghaziabad from 6 am on Sunday, 14th November 2021," the Indraprastha Gas Limited said in a tweet.

This is the third time in the last one and a half months that the price of CNG has been increased. Earlier, the price of CNG stood at Rs 49.76 per kg in the national capital, and now as per the revised rates, people have to pay Rs. 52.04 per kg. While talking about Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad, the CNG was earlier priced at Rs 56.02, and now the price has been increased to 58.58 per kg. In the last 45 days, CNG has become costlier by a total of Rs 6.84 per kg in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the price of petrol and diesel remained stable for the tenth consecutive day on Sunday, November 14. Petrol and diesel prices were reduced after the central government decided to reduce the excise duty on auto fuel earlier this month.

To provide relief to the common man, the central government on November 3 cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per liter and on diesel by Rs 10 per liter. After which, most BJP-ruled states also cut Value Added Tax (VAT) on the prices of petrol and diesel.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen