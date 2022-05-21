New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: amid the rise in the prices of basic commodities, the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Saturday hiked the rates of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) across the cities where IGL is the main retailer. However, the rates of gas piped to household kitchens, called piped natural gas (PNG), remain unchanged at Rs 45.86 per scm.

This is the second hike in a week's time after the IGL hiked CNG prices by Rs 2 on May 15. CNG prices have been hiked in Delhi-NCR and some cities of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan. With today's hike of Rs 2, a kilo of CNG in Delhi is retailing at Rs 75.61. Earlier, CNG was priced at Rs 73.61 in the national capital.

In Uttar Pradesh's Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, the CNG is now priced at Rs Rs 78.17 per kg, while in Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur, a kilogram iof CNG can be bought at Rs 87.40. In Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli, the CNG prices reached Rs 82.84 after a hike of Rs 2.

In Haryana's Gurugram, CNG is now priced at Rs 83.94, while in Karnal and Kaithal, a kilogram of CNG is retailing at Rs 84.27. CNG in Rewari is retailing at Rs 86.07 per kg which is the highest in the state. In Rajasthan's Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand, a kilogram of CNG can be bought at Rs 85.88.

Check city-wise CNG prices here:

The city gas distributors have been periodically raising prices since October last year when domestic as well as international gas prices started to climb as economies the world over recovered from the pandemic-induced slowdown. In the last one year, prices have increased by Rs 30.21 per kg or 60 per cent.

Natural gas when compressed becomes CNG for use as fuel in automobiles. The same gas is piped to household kitchens and industries for cooking and other purposes. Prices vary from city to city depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan