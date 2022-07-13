CNG, PNG Rates In Mumbai Hiked; Check Revised Prices Here

The Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) on Wednesday hiked the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in Mumbai by Rs 4 per kilogram and Rs 3 per kilogram, respectively. After the spike, a kilo of CNG is retailing at Rs 80 while PNG is retailing at Rs 48.50 per standard cubic meter (SCM). The new rates will come into effect immediately from July 13 at midnight.

“Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has always tried to maintain price stability for its customers. However, since the increase in input gas cost is significantly high, MGL has decided to recover such increased gas cost. Accordingly, MGL is constrained to increase the MRP of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by Rs 4.00/Kg and Domestic PNG by Rs 3.00/ SCM in and around Mumbai,” said MGL in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Centre has increased the rates of domestic and imported natural gas by more than 110 per cent since April 1. Along with that, the MGL too had increased the prices of CNG and PNG during the same time period.

The distributor informed that the falling of the Indian rupee along with the increasing input costs is the main reason behind the surging prices of domestic gas. It's the 10th time that the rates of CNG have increased in the past year. The rates were hiked by nearly Rs 30 per kilogram between July 2021 and July 2022.

Check CNG Rates In Different Cities:

Delhi: Rs 75.61 per kg

Mumbai: Rs 80.00 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 88.00 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 87.00 per kg

Mathura: Rs 90.00 per kg

Bharatpur: Rs 90.00 per kg

Firozabad: Rs 90.00 per kg