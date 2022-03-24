New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and domestic piped natural gas (PNG) in Delhi. The price of CNG has been hiked by Rs 1 per Kg to Rs 59.01 per Kg while the price of PNG has been hiked by Rs 1 per standard cubic meter (SCM) to Rs 36.61 per unit. The new prices will come into effect from today, March 24.

CNG Retail Prices

NCT of Delhi- Rs 59.1 per kg

Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad- Rs 61.58 per kg

Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Shamli- Rs 66.26 per kg

Gurugram- 67-37 per kg

Rewari- 69-48 per kg

Karnal and Kaithal- 67.68 per kg

Kanpur, Hamirpur, and Fatehpur- 70.82 kg

Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand- 69.31 per kg

Domestic PNG Retail Prices:

NCT of Delhi- Rs 36.61 per SCM

Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad- Rs 35.86 per SCM

Karnal and Rewari- Rs 35.42 per SCM

Gurugram- Rs 34.81 per SCM

Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Shamli- Rs 39.37 per SCM

Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand- Rs 42.023 per SCM

Kanpur, Hamirpur, Fatehpur- Rs 38.50 per SCM

This comes at a time when the prices of petrol and diesel remained stable after straight 2 days hike. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 75 to 83 paise again on Wednesday amid the Russia-Ukraine war. Currently, the cost of petrol in Delhi is Rs 97.01 a litre while the cost of diesel is Rs 88.27 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 111.67 per litre and diesel can be bought at Rs 95.85 a litre.

In Chennai, petrol is being retailed at Rs 102.91 while the price of diesel is Rs 92.95 per litre. On the other hand, in Kolkata petrol costs Rs 106.34 while diesel is priced at Rs 91.42 a litre. The highest of them all is the price of petrol in Bhopal. Petrol there can be purchased at Rs 108.98 per litre and diesel at Rs 92.52 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of a 14.2-kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder is Rs 949.50 in Delhi. The rates of LPG were last revised on 6 October.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha