New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has revised the prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in Delhi and other parts of the national capital region (NCR), including Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. The revised prices will come into effect from 6 am on Sunday (August 29).



"IGL has revised the retail prices of CNG and PNG to partially offset the increase in the input cost of natural gas being sourced as a result of increased dependence on eight times costlier R-LNG as compared to domestic gas," it said in a Tweet



"While sales volumes have increased substantially, the domestic gas allocation has remained constant due to lower average volumes of previous months," it added.



Indraprastha Gas Limited has increased the CNG prices by Rs 45.20 in Delhi while PNG prices have been raised by Rs 30.91 per SCM (standard cubic meter). Apart from Delhi, it has also raised the CNG and PNG prices in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.



"In Gurugram, PNG price will be Rs.29.10 per SCM, w.e.f. 29th August 2021," the company said in another Tweet.



Here are the revised CNG, PNG prices:



In Delhi, CNG is now priced at Rs 45.20 per kg, which will come into effect from 6 am on 29 August 2021. While the price of PNG in Delhi now stands at Rs 30.91 per SCM.



Talking about Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, the price of CNG now stands at Rs 50.90 per kg whereas in Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, it is priced at Rs 30.86 per SCM.



The CNG price in Gurugram now stands at Rs 29.10 per SCM.



In Kaithal, the CNG price will be Rs 52.30 per kg.



While in Karnal, the CNG price is at Rs 52.30 per kg and PNG price is at Rs 29.71 per SCM.



The CNG price in Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli, now stands at Rs 58.15 per kg and the PNG price is at Rs 33.92 per SCM.



In Kanpur, Fatehpur and Hamirpur, the CNG price is at Rs 61.40 per kg, whereas in Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand, CNG price is to be Rs 59.80 per kg

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen