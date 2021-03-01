From 6 am on Tuesday, the revised CNG price in Delhi will be Rs 43.40 per kg while revised PNG price will be Rs 28.41 per standard cubic metre (including VAT), said the IGL.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Delhiites suffered yet another blow of inflation on Monday with the hike in prices of CNG and PNG. The revised rates will be applicable from 6 am on Tuesday. After the Indraprastha Gas Limited revised the prices, the CNG rate was increased by 70 paise while PNG prices were hiked by 91 paise.

From 6 am on Tuesday, the revised CNG price in Delhi will be Rs 43.40 per kg while revised PNG price will be Rs 28.41 per standard cubic metre (including VAT), said the IGL.

The price hike comes on a day when the rates of LPG cylinder (both subsidised and non-subsidised) in the national capital were increased by Rs 25. The second price hike in the last four days took the price of an LPG gay cylinder to Rs 819.

Since February, cooking gas rates in Delhi have been hiked thrice. The prices were first hiked by Rs 25 on February 4 and then by Rs 50 on February 14. On February 25, the prices were once again hiked by Rs 25. Prices have been on the rise since December and rates have cumulatively gone up by Rs 150 per cylinder.

The hike comes at a time when petrol and diesel prices have been rising in India amid price rise in global market. Though fuel rates in India have remained stable over the last two days.

Last week, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan hinted that fuel rates in India will decrease with the end of the winter season.

"Increase in petroleum price in international market has affected consumers too. Prices will come down a little as winter goes away. It is an international matter, price is high due to increase in demand, it happens in winter. It will come down as the season ends," he said while speaking to news agency ANI.

He also explained why the North-eastern Region (NER) which includes Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim are important for oil and gas sector of the country.

"The first oil deposits in the country were discovered near the town of Digboi and Duliajan areas of Assam and around 18 per cent of the country's oil resources are located in the northeast east region (NER). Assam, Arunachal, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura are the areas that are full of oil and gas fields," he said.

"When the Modi government came in power in 2014 we decided to create an infrastructure of the crude pipeline, gas pipeline, increase our exploration, refining and gas production capacity," he added.

