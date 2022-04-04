New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Coming as a big blow to the pocket of the common man, the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as well as petrol and diesel, have surged once again by Rs 2.5 per kg and 40 paise respectively. Now, the price of CNG in Delhi has increased to Rs 64.11 per kg from April 4. The rise in the rates of CNC is likely to impact the operations of ride hailers like Uber and Ola. Cab drivers are mulling to keep AC off due to hike in rates.

A cab driver in Delhi told news agency ANI "In view of the hike in the CNG price, we're not in favour of switching on the cab's air conditioner for passengers. The increased price has hit our budget."

Earlier on Friday last week, the price of CNG was increased by 80 paise per kg in Delhi only, while the price of piped natural gas in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad and Delhi has been increased by Rs 5 85 paise per kg.

Currently, the price of CNG in Delhi has gone up to Rs 64.11, while in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, the price of CNG is Rs 63.38 per kg. Also, it is available at Rs.69.17 a kg in Gurugram. The price of CNG varies from city to city.

For fuel, this will be the 12th price revision in 14 days. The total increase in fuel rates in two weeks is now Rs 8.40 per litre. In the national capital, petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 103.81 per litre and Rs 95.07 per litre respectively. While in Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 118.83 (increased by 84 paise) per litre and diesel Rs 103.07 (increased by 43 paise) per litre.

The increase in prices has also created a political uproar as the Opposition has been staging protests and demanding a decrease in fuel prices.

CPI Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala, Binoy Viswam gave a Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over "the increase in prices of petrol, diesel, LPG and kerosene..."

There had been a pause in the revision of fuel prices since November 4 last year, which was broken on March 22, following the crude oil going upwards in the wake of the Russian military operations in Ukraine.

Prices are set to be raised further given the sharp jump in crude oil prices in the international markets. It will have a cascading impact on the prices of other items and lead to inflationary pressure and hurt growth while also impacting the prices of other items.

Meanwhile, Congress is holding a nationwide protest campaign 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' against price rises under which it is organising rallies and marches across the country from March 31 to April 7.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha