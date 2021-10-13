New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Amid the rise in fuel prices, the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Tuesday announced to increase the rates of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in the national capital, Delhi, and neighbouring cities Noida, Gurugram, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. The IGL, in its notification on Tuesday night, said that the new rates will come into effect from October 13, today.

This si the second hike in CNG and PNG prices this month. Earlier on October 1, the IGL had increased the CNG rates in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and other cities, where CNG is available, by Rs 2.28 per kg, while the PNG rates were hiked by Rs 2.10 per kg. The previous hike in CNG and PMG rates was backed by a rise of 62 per cent in natural gas prices on October 1.

Check latest CNG rates in your city:

- The CNG price in the NCT of Delhi would be Rs49.76 per kg.

- The CNG price in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad would be Rs56.02 per kg.

- The CNG price in Gurugram would be Rs58.20 per kg.

- The CNG price in Rewari would be Rs58.90 per kg.

- The CNG price in Karnal & Kaithal would be Rs57.10 per kg.

- The CNG price in Muzzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli would be Rs63.28 kg.

- The CNG price in Kanpur, Fatehpur & Hamirpur would be Rs66.54 per kg.

- The CNG price in Ajmer, Pali & Rajsamand would be Rs65.02 per kg.

Check latest PNG rates in your city:

- PNG will now be Rs34.86 per SCM in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, the IGL announced.

- The PNG price in Gurugram would be Rs33.31 per SCM.

- The PNG price in Rewari and Karnal would be Rs33.92 SCM.

- The PNG price in Muzzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli would be Rs38.37 per SCM.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan