The Indian stock market had a tough session on Monday as both S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty ended in red on the opening day of the week.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Indian stock market had a tough session on Monday as both S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty ended in red on the opening day of the week. The S&P BSE Sensex fell by 811.68 points or 2.09 per cent to end at 38,034.14 while Nifty declined by 254.40 points or 2.21 per cent to settle at 11,250.55.

The top loser of the day was IndusInd Bank. Apart from IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel ICICI Bank, M&M, Maruti, Axis Bank and ONGC were among the laggards. Meanwhile, TCS was the top gainer of the day as its shares increased by nearly 1 per cent. TCS was followed by Infosys and Kotak Bank.

Experts suggest that the spike in coronavirus cases, especially in European countries, was the main reason behind Monday's fall in the stock market. Several European countries have reimposed restrictions in wake of rising coronavirus cases and reports suggest that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is even considering a second lockdown to contain the spread of the highly contagious infection.

"Sectors such as manufacturing and logistics are still facing challenges and that is impacting sentiment largely," Reuters quoted Ajit Mishra, Vice President at Religare Broking, as saying.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said that the clear lack of direction to either side was visible in last week's trade. "Due to lack of any fresh triggers for the market, the current uncertainty is expected to continue," news agency PTI quoted Nair as saying.

Meanwhile, the Sensex and Nifty had opened on a cautious note on Monday. The Sensex had opened at 38,884.66 while the Nifty was trading at 11,515.25.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude, on the other hand, was trading 2.04 per cent lower at USD 42.27 per barrel. In the forex market, the Rupee strengthened 7 paise and closed at 73.38 against the US dollar.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma