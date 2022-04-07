New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The 30-share BSE Sensex on Thursday closed at 59,034.95 after tumbling by 575.46 points or 0.97 per cent amid weak global cues. Likewise, the 50 NSE Nifty plunged by 168.10 points or 0.94 per cent to close at 17,639.55.

Titan was the biggest loser on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), shedding by 3.33 per cent. Similarly, the HDFC twins - HDFC Limited and HDFC Bank - shedded by over 2 per cent, days after announcing their merger.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Escorts Limited was the top loser after shedding by 9.22 per cent. Further, Gujarat State Fertilizer and Chemicals, Adani Total Gas, IDFC, and Adani Power were the other top losers.

Earlier in the day, the Sensex had opened at 59,255.87, slumping by 354.54 points, while the Nifty started the session at 17,716.30, falling by 91.35 points.

Experts have blamed the recent weakness in the stock market "due to the increasingly hawkish commentary from the US Fed". "Nasdaq closed 2.22 per cent lower yesterday after minutes from the US Fed's March meeting showed that central bank will move aggressively to head off inflation," new agency PTI quoted Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS at Hem Securities, as saying.

"European indices also closed in the red yesterday. All the major Asian markets are trading in negative territory in the early Thursday trade," Nigam added.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.71 per cent to USD 102.80 per barrel. On the other hand, foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth Rs 2,279.97 crore on Wednesday, as per exchange data.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma