New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The S&P Sensex was Tuesday down 51.88 points or 0.14 per cent at at 38,365.35, while Nifty was down 37.60 points or 0.33 per cent at 11317.40 as markets ended Tuesday's volatile session marginally lower. Except IT, all sectoral indices like metal, auto, pharma, banking stocks ended in red.

Bharti Infratel, Tata Motors, Zee Entertainment, Hindalco Industries and Tata Steel were among the top losers on the Nifty, while top gainers included BPCL, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Infosys and Reliance Industries.

Earlier on Monday, the Sensex had closed at 38417.23, while Nifty settled on 11,355.05.

Meanwhile, the Indian Rupee continued its downward trend for the second consecutive day and fell 26 paise from the previous trade to settle at 73.60 against the US dollar.

On the other hand, gold and silver prices today (September 8) declined further amid profit-booking by traders in line with the mixed global cues. Gold futures on MCX were down Rs 216 (0.42 per cent) at Rs 50,849 per 10 grams. Silver futures also saw a decline of Rs 363 (0.53 per cent) to Rs 67,908 per kg.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma