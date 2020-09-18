The Sensex ended 134 points or 0.34 per cent lower at 38,846 while the Nifty fell 11 points or 0.10 per cent to end at 11,505.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The domestic markets ended on a negative note after the S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 fell for second straight session due to weakness in banking sector and FMCG shares. The Sensex ended 134 points or 0.34 per cent lower at 38,845.82 while the Nifty fell 11 points or 0.10 per cent to end at 11,505.95.

Hyderabad-based drug maker DrReddy's Laboratories, however, had a positive day after its shares surged by nearly 10 per cent. The drug maker had on Thursday settled a patent litigation with US' Bristol-Myers Squibb's unit over cancer treatment Revlimid.

"In settlement of all outstanding claims in the litigation, Celgene has agreed to provide Dr Reddy's with a license to sell volume-limited amounts of generic lenalidomide capsules in the US beginning on a confidential date after March 2022 subject to regulatory approval," the Hyderabad-based drug maker had said in a statement.

Meanwhile, other gainers of the day were Bharti Airtel, M&M, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma and PowerGrid. HDFC Bank, on the other hand, was the top loser in the Sensex pack on Friday, shedding more than 2 per cent. HDFC Bank was followed by Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti, Titan, SBI, HUL, HDFC and Tata Steel.

The stock market, however, had started on a positive after the Sensex jumped nearly 200 points while the Lifty climbed by 62.70 points. However, experts suggest that the market ended on a negative note because of weakness in financial stocks and foreign fund outflows.

Apart from Indian indices, the bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended with gains on Friday. Meanwhile, most of the exchanges in Europe are trading in negative.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.39 per cent higher at USD 43.47 per barrel. In the forex market, the rupee strengthened by 21 paise to close at 73.45 against the US dollar.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma