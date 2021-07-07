Closing Bell: Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 4 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Nestle India, Asian Paints and Sun Pharm

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Indian equity benchmark Sensex on Wednesday jumped 193.58 points to end at a lifetime high of 53,054.76, tracking gains in index heavyweights HDFC twins, Tata Steel and ICICI Bank. Closing above the 53,000-mark for the first time, the 30-share BSE index jumped 193.58 points or 0.37 per cent to 53,054.76.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 61.40 points or 0.39 per cent to its fresh record peak of 15,879.65. The record highs were paced by gains in metal, realty and financial services shares. Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 4 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Nestle India, Asian Paints and Sun Pharma.

Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone with Nifty metal up by 2.2 per cent, realty by 1.9 per cent and financial service by 0.6 per cent.

Among stocks, Tata Steel gained by 4.9 per cent to Rs 1,225 per share, JSW Steel by 2.7 per cent and Hindalco by 2.1 per cent, Bajaj Finserv was up by 2 per cent and IndusInd Bank rose by 1.1 per cent. The other prominent gainers were Nestle India, HDFC, Adani Ports, UPL and Power Grid Corporation.

But Titan fell by 2 per cent to close at Rs 1,726.80 per share. The other laggards included ONGC, Maruti Suzuki, SBI Life, Reliance Industries, Cipla, NTPC and Bajaj Finance.

Meanwhile, Asian share markets stumbled as a bout of risk aversion boosted bonds and the dollar. Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.96 per cent as chip stocks fell on Covid-19 worries. Hong Kong stocks shed 0.4 per cent to close at 8-week low as internet firms dragged. South Korean stocks fell 0.6 per cent as Covid-19 cases spiked to the second-highest ever





Posted By: Talibuddin Khan