Mumbai | Jagran Business Desk: Clean Science Technology and GR Infraprojects will launch their IPOs (Initial Public Offers) on Wednesday. Both companies are reportedly expecting to gather over ₹2500 Crore with their IPO’s launch. The IPO of both the companies will open on July 7 and will be wrapped up by July 9. As the norm goes, the anchor investors have already put on their biddings on July 6, a day before the IPO actually goes into public offering.

GR Infraprojects IPO

GR Infraprojects have decided their IPO’s share price band for ₹828 to ₹837 that may give the company anything above ₹963.28 Crore. Clean Science and Technology has decided the price band of ₹880 to ₹900 per share for its IPO.

Clean Science Technology’s IPO

Both companies are likely to gather upto ₹2510 Crore through public offerings. The shares of both the companies will be listed in the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The IPO of Clean Science and Technology which is worth ₹1,562 Crore will be out on offer-for-sale basis.

The markets have significant liquidity

The IPOs of these companies are likely to receive significant response from the buyers because the market is undergoing a phase of liquidity at present. At the same time, the presence of retail investors as well as consistency in their buying and selling activity has increased in past few months, making the IPOs more feasible than many had expected some time ago.

Five IPOs offered in the month of June

A total of five companies brought in their IPOs in the month of June this year. This included Shyam metallic and energy, Sona BMW precision forgings (Sona Comstar), Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Dodla diary and Indian pesticides. The companies managed to gather over Rs 9,923 Crore through public issue as whole.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma