New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: American banking major Citibank has announced it will exit consumer banking business in India and 12 other countries as part of a global strategy. The consumer banking business comprises credit cards, retail banking, home loans and wealth management.

The bank will be exiting the segment in India after more than three decades. The bank has 35 branches in the country and employs approximately 4,000 people in the consumer banking business.

The banking major said it is shifting its focus to wealth management and moving away from retail banking in places where it is small. Citi said it will now focus its consumer banking business on four markets: Singapore, Hong Kong, London and United Arab Emirates.

Citi Chief Executive Jane Fraser the banking group will depart India, China and 11 other retail markets where "we don't have the scale we need to compete."

Apart from the institutional banking business, it will continue to focus on offshoring or global business support rendered from centres in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai and Gurugram.

Citi India's Chief Executive Ashu Khullar said India is a strategic talent pool for Citi and it will continue to grow the five 'Citi Solution Centers'. At present, there are postings for 4,000 jobs at the solution centres posted on its hiring website, officials said.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta