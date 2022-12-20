Chinese Smartphone Manufacturer Xiaomi To Cut 15% Jobs - Reports

The smartphone manufacturer enjoyed a 19% share in the Indian market for the second quarter of 2022-23.

CHINA’S arguably most popular smartphone manufacturer, Xiaomi Corp has started laying off workers in several units of its smartphone and internet services business, reducing its workforce by about 15 per cent, the South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday.

The Hong Kong newspaper cited social media posts by affected employees and local Chinese media, saying China's social media platforms, including Weibo, Xiaohongshu and Maimai, have been flooded with posts about the job cuts.

Xiaomi had 35,314 staff as of September 30, the paper reported, with over 32,000 in mainland China, and the latest move could affect thousands of workers, many of whom have just joined the company during a hiring spree that began in December last year.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters email seeking comment.

In November, Xiaomi reported a 9.7 per cent fall in third-quarter revenue, hit by China's COVID-19 restrictions and softening consumer demand. Revenue from smartphones, which make up roughly 60 per cent of its total sales, fell 11 per cent year-over-year, Xiaomi said.

Sales in the third quarter reached 70.17 billion yuan ($9.81 billion), down from 78.063 billion yuan the same quarter a year ago, slightly missing analyst expectations of 70.52 billion yuan.

Net income fell 59.1% to 2.12 billion over the period from 5.176 billion yuan one year ago.

The electronics sector has taken a large hit due to lockdowns implemented across China to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant.

Shipments of smartphones in the third quarter fell 11 per cent in China and 9 per cent globally, research firm Canalys has said.

In May, Xiaomi reported its first-ever quarterly revenue decline since its listing in 2018. In August, revenue for the second quarter fell 20 per cent year-on-year.

The company’s stock price has tumbled nearly 50 per cent since the beginning of the year.

Xiaomi has in turn looked to new areas for growth. Last year, it formally announced a foray into electric vehicles, committing to entering mass production in the first half of 2024.

