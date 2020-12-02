China, the world's biggest importer of rice has, so far, avoided any purchases from India, the world's biggest exporter.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: For the first time in at least three decades, China has started buying rice from India due to supply issues with traditional suppliers, according to a report citing industry officials. China, the world's biggest importer of rice has, so far, avoided any purchases from India, the world's biggest exporter.

However, with supplies from traditional suppliers, such as Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar and Pakistan tightened, China hardly had any other option but to turn to the biggest exporter. Moreover, India also offered attractive discounts.

According to the report, traditional Chinese suppliers were quoting at least USD 30 per tonne more compared with the Indian prices. The quality of the Indian product was also better.

"For the first time, China has made rice purchases. They may increase buying next year after seeing the quality of Indian crop," Reuters quoted BV Krishna Rao, president of the Rice Exporters Association as saying.

The Chinese have ordered the purchase of 100,000 tonnes of broken rice for Dec-February shipments at around USD 300 per tonne, the report said.

The development has come amid tensions at the Ladakh border between Indian and Chinese troops. Both the countries have been locked in a bitter standoff since May this year. The standoff has also turned violent on several occasions and resulted in the death of at least 20 Indian soldiers when they clash with their Chinese opponents in the Galwan Valley area in June.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma